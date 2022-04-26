Baseball player Bryce Bazor honored amid cancer battle

By Laura Haefeli

Click here for updates on this story

EL DORADO HILLS, California (KOVR) — The Oak Ridge High School baseball team took the field Monday without one of their own. Bryce Bazor is a senior and was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

“It felt like something was missing. I feel like I’m playing for Bryce,” said senior Jack Bolton. “He means everything. It’s tough without him.”

Bolton is one of Bazor’s best friends along with Brent Jones, who is also a senior.

“He’s a high-energy kid,” Jones said. “We haven’t had that this year because he’s not around.”

Bazor, who is an outfielder, has chondroblastic osteosarcoma. According to the American Cancer Society, only about 1,000 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed each year and half are among children and teens.

“He’s doing good for what the circumstances are,” said Wes Clanton who’s a JV coach for Oak Ridge. “He fights every day he wakes up. He appreciates life.”

While Bazor is forced to miss this season, Oak Ridge and the entire high school baseball community are making sure he’s still on the field for every game.

“What happened last Saturday with Del Oro, it was pretty amazing to see that sportsmanship,” Clanton said.

Oak Ridge rival Del Oro High School wore Bryce’s number and “family” across their shirts this past weekend.

“I know the Bazor family is appreciative and hopeful Bryce will always remember that as well because it was for him,” Clanton said.

Oak Ridge baseball will honor Bazor throughout the season by remembering their team motto.

“Play every pitch that’s our last pitch and that’s what happened with Bryce he never got another pitch,” Clanton said.”The kids are competing at the highest level they can and they’re also thinking of Bryce.”

Oak Ridge High School will be honoring Bryce tomorrow night with a senior plaque and of course will continue to wear his number on their helmets throughout the season.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.