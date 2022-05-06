Navajo Nation tribunal focusing on families of missing and murdered

By Breana Albizu

Click here for updates on this story

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona (KOAT) — Advocates and experts in the Navajo Nation are addressing the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives (MMIW&R).

The discussions are part of an annual tribunal, which is being hosted Thursday and Friday at the Navajo Nation Museum.

It’s considered the largest, anticipated gathering speaking out about the crisis.

“You need to have a certain sense of empathy, a certain sense of compassion when your fellow man or your fellow sister is suffering and hurting,” Tom Rodgers, a Native American advocate, said.

While one focus for the event is legislation, organizers say a big priority is taking the next step in supporting families of victims and survivors.

Such as Debbie Nez Manuel.

“I am one of the children who lost their mother. She went missing for probably about a week, and she didn’t come home,” Manuel said.

She lost her mother, Frances Tsinajinnie, after she went missing in Gallup in 1973.

Manuel was only three years old at the time.

Despite being older now, she said it’s a memory she wishes she never had.

“Unfortunately, we found her, but at that time she had been deceased and had been sexually assaulted and left,” Manuel said.

Lavenna George, who lives on the Navajo Nation, has a similar story.

Her son, Terrence, died over a decade ago.

While the issue is primarily focused on native girls and women, George said the crisis affects indigenous boys and men too.

“I came because I wanted to let them know that my child, who is a boy, was murdered 11 years ago,” she said.

Manuel and George were just two of several people who shared their stories inside the museum’s auditorium Thursday afternoon.

Like others, they hope more can be done about those missing and murdered.

With the help of national advocates and tribal leaders.

Two groups say they’re listening.

“We need to continue fighting the stigma that exists on these issues. We need to continue normalizing the discussion of trauma, not only in our homes but in our settings, like this,” Tommy Drennan, a council member for the Colorado Indian River Tribes, said.

The gathering began the same day as “National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Awareness Day,” which is recognized on May 5.

The free event ends Friday, May 6.

The public is encouraged to attend. Masks are also required.

If you or someone is interested in going, be sure to RSVP at: naalkidproducer@gmail.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.