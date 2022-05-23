High School graduates get their diplomas almost 70 years after they left school

By Emma Claybrook

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Four Springdale High School graduates got their diplomas Saturday almost 70 years after they left high school.

Carl Stults, Bobby Burke, Charles Leroy Moon, and Bob Self all left high school in the 1950s to enlist in the military.

The four students from the Class of 1956 finally got their long-overdue diplomas at Bud Walton Arena Saturday.

Springdale superintendent, Jared Cleveland, read letters from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Congressman Steve Womack at the graduation.

“They served during the time of the Korean conflict and beyond. At that time, they didn’t think about themselves, they didn’t think ‘What about me?’. They answered the call of duty. Is that not the truest spirit of America,” Womack’s letter said.

All four men are also now honorary graduates of the Class of 2022.

