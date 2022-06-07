Days after Tropical system, Cutler Bay continues to deal with flooded streets

By DEBORAH SOUVERAIN

Click here for updates on this story

CUTLER BAY (WFOR) — Residents still dealing with flooded streets outside of their homes in Cutler Bay’s Saga Bay community following heavy rain over the weekend.

“It’s worse back there,” said one driver as they carefully maneuvered through the flooded roadway.

Drone video provided by the Town of Cutler Bay highlights the problem area near 207th Street along 79th court, which leads to Saga Bay Lake where officials say the problem stemmed from.

The lake overflowed on Saturday and again Monday, causing water to inundate the surrounding neighborhood.

“It started Saturday night, and then it stopped last night and it went down but then it started up again. Now it’s right back to where it was,” said Neil Blake, who has lived in the area for 8 years.

“It gets really bad here, as you can see from my feet,” said Neil Blake, who tried to walk through the flooded streets but had to turn back after the water went over his knees.

CBS4 News was on the scene as several vehicles were towed away after stalling out in the flood waters along SW 85th avenue. One man had to rent to truck from Home Depot just to make it to his home.

“It’s disgusting really, look at all the people who live here and their yards are underwater,” said Blake.

A landscaping crew provided CBS4 News with cellphone video that shows Saga Lake Park, which sits next to Saga Lake, completely underwater.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.