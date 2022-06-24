Street sweeper crashes off freeway ramp onto I-10 killing two children

By KTVK/KPHO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TOLLESON, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Two young girls died after the street sweeper vehicle their mother was driving went over a flyaway ramp barrier and crashed onto the westbound lanes of I-10 near Loop 101 in Tolleson Friday.

DPS troopers say the accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. when a street sweeper traveling on the off-ramp from southbound Loop 101 to eastbound I-10 drove off the flyover and landed in the westbound lanes of I-10 below. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, when emergency crews arrived, they found the woman trapped inside the truck and a child who had been ejected nearby.

The woman told rescue crews that she had two children in the truck. Soon after, troopers found the other child’s body on the flyover ramp above, where she was pronounced dead by paramedics. Rescue crews rushed the woman and another child to an area hospital. The child later died at the hospital. The condition of the woman believed to be the children’s mother is unknown.

It’s also unclear what led up to the crash. A privately family-owned company operates the street sweeper.

ADOT shut down I-10 eastbound near Loop 101 and the ramp from southbound 101 to eastbound I-10 to allow DPS to work on their investigation. All lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.