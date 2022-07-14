Cowboys, police rein in runaway bull in Pelham during evening commute

By STEVE BOTTARI

PELHAM, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A bull on the loose for days in Southern New Hampshire was found right in the middle of the evening commute.

The scene straight out of the wild west played on Route 38 in Pelham Wednesday.

“In my 15 years as a Pelham police officer, I’ve never seen anything like this — it did feel like the wild west. This is not what you would expect to see in Pelham, New Hampshire, on a Wednesday night — or any night,” said Cpl. Brian Kelly of the Pelham Police Department.

The bull that escaped over the weekend from a farm in Dracut, Massachusetts, caused a different type of police chase.

Cowboys and their herding dogs were brought in from New York state to capture the bull, along with Pelham Police Department.

“The dogs were all over the road — the cowboys were on horseback, and it was the evening commute,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the first priority in the bizarre scene was public safety.

“Obviously a bull on the road is a pretty dangerous thing for both the bull and anybody driving,” Kelly said.

Eventually the cowboys, the dogs and cops were all able to corral the escapee.

“The bull was unharmed, nobody got hurt, there were some tired horses, tired cowboys and tired dogs and tired cops,” Kelly said. “But happy ending — the cowboys are on their way back to New York; the bull is back on the farm.”

Kelly said his department wanted to thank everybody who was on Bridge Street for being so understanding.

He said he saw a lot of smiles from drivers stopped in traffic, who were just as surprised as they were.

