Mama bear, cub caught on camera devouring donuts in kitchen of Monrovia home

MONROVIA, California (KABC) — A mama bear and her cub entered a Monrovia home earlier this month and helped themselves to some treats in the kitchen, video of the startling incident shows.

The homeowner, Alice Taylor, said the mama bear removed the screen of an open window to get inside.

The furry visitors went straight for the kitchen, where they discovered — and ate — all of the family’s donuts that were on top of a counter.

The footage shows the elder bear standing on her hind legs to reach the countertop.

“I was just trying to figure out how do we get them out,” Taylor said.

Taylor stayed calm and kept her distance. She’d normally make noise to get them out, but she was hesitant this time because she wasn’t sure how they would react.

After the homeowner made some loud noises, the bears scurried out of the same window from which they had entered.

The family said this was second time the same bears have entered their home searching for food. Taylor said her son once heard loud footsteps as he was in bed.

Taylor said Monrovia residents are no stranger to bears, and they embrace them in their community.

“We understand that our trash cans are going to get knocked over,” she said. “There’s certain things that go with having bears in our community.”

