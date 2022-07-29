More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued

By Web staff

CHINO HILLS, California (KOVR) — More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption.

Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests.

Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding company called Envigo RMS LLC, which sells the dogs to medical laboratory sites, according to the Humane Society of the United States. The company is located in Virginia.

Most of the dogs had never been outside of its cage or been on grass.

“We were able to intercept them prior to them being tested on. So we are thankful for that at least they never had to endure all that,” rescue spokesperson Ashlee Sprague told CBSLA Reporter Nicole Comstock on Monday.

One female beagle was unfortunately forced to endure breeding and branding. She had letters tattooed inside her ear.

“You can see here, she’s obviously a little nervous,” Sprague said.

But she doesn’t have to worry anymore. The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against that breeding facility in May, alleging dozens of animal welfare violations.

The company denied the allegations but announced it was closing that facility, and placing the dogs with the Humane Society.

“All those large companies, they do test on animals, like Proctor and Gamble, Tide, L’oreal and Dawn. They all test on animals. So making better decisions when we purchase our products is the best way to help,” Sprague said.

Proctor and Gamble has no association with the facility in Virginia, according to a P&G spokesperson.

“In fact, we have partnered with the International and National Humane Society U.S. for more than 20 years to end animal testing globally,” the spokesperson added.

People can also help by giving the deserving dogs a loving home. The beagles located in Chino Hills are all between one and five-years-old.

They’re all sweet as can be despite everything the dogs have gone through, according to Comstock.

“Their breed is amazing. Their disposition is great, they’re usually good with kids, they’re good with other dogs, but these ones do have those needs,” Sprague said. “They’re timid, they’re scared. They don’t know what it’s like to be a dog so they need adopters who are capable of giving them that time and that patience to learn how to be a dog.”

