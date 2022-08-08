Firefighter treated for heat issue after battling Wareham house fire

By WCVB Staff

WAREHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A firefighter was treated for a heat-related issue Sunday night after battling a fire at a home in Wareham, Massachusetts.

Crews were called at 11:10 p.m. to Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage.

The fire was quickly knocked down; however, firefighters had to perform an extensive overhaul to ensure there was no extension to the home, officials said.

One firefighter was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment of a heat-related issue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

