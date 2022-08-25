Woman says city’s botched repair to blame for stuck car

By TW STARR, KTBS TV

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city’s water line repairs at the end of her driveway.

Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out of the driveway and her car sank into the ground. Her car was stuck and then potentially damaged as she tried to back out onto Centenary Boulevard.

Jackson said about a month ago water was shooting up out of the ground from the water line in front of her house. City crews didn’t respond until the next day.

The crews dug up the line, stopped the geyser, then covered it up with rocks. The recent rains washed away much of the dirt and rocks.

“They told me this was all up to me, even the city adjuster, I guess? His name was Glenn. He said this is an act of nature because of the heavy rain. So that makes me responsible for any damage to my car and I can’t even get in and out,” Jackson said. “If I need anything I’m going to have to get Uber or a taxi or something. I just feel like this is their fault because if they had gone ahead and put the concrete back down over a month’s time, none of what happened yesterday would have taken place. I’m furious!”

A spokeswoman for city is checking with the public works department about Jackson’s complaint.

Jackson says she has contacted an attorney.

