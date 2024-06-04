Naked burglar who ‘terrorized’ Asheville residents identified by doorbell camera, DA says

By Stephanie Moore

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A man who authorities say terrorized residents and appeared naked on a doorbell camera will spend at least seven years in prison after pleading guilty to dozens of felony charges, according to the Buncombe County District Attorney.

Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Steve Warren sentenced James Cody Pickard, 38, of Asheville, to serve a minimum active term of imprisonment of 88 months and a maximum term of 118 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

The district attorney said Pickard had been previously convicted on two separate occasions of felony breaking and entering in Alamance County, North Carolina.

He has been in custody continuously since Feb. 8, 2023, and has accrued over 700 days of pretrial jail credit.

District Attorney Todd Williams said Pickard’s cases first drew widespread community attention in June of 2021 after several West Asheville residents reported being terrorized by Pickard.

He said an image of Pickard unclothed was captured by a video doorbell camera installed at a crime victim’s home, leading to his identification.

Warren ordered Pickard to pay over $10,000 in restitution and court fees and have no contact with the victims of these crimes.

