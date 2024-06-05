Looking to Thrive in Life? Register for FLOURISH Conference 2024!

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — join Pastor Byron C. Stevenson, First Lady Sonya Stevenson and The Fort Bend Church Family at the FLOURISH Conference 2024, a transformative gathering focused on Faith, Family, and Finances, from July 31 to August 2, 2024. This groundbreaking conference is designed to equip attendees with tools to thrive in their personal, professional, and church lives.

About The Fort Bend Church

The Fort Bend Church serves the total needs of God’s people through authentic worship, relevant scripture-based teaching, dynamic children’s ministry, and comprehensive outreach programs. Founded on five pillars—Trust, Kindness, Compassion, Faith, and Liberal Giving—the church aims to create an environment that fosters these values in a contemporary yet family-oriented setting.

FLOURISH Highlights:

Hosted at The Fort Bend Church’s campus at 1900 Eldridge Road in Sugar Land, Texas, attendees will gain insights from renowned faith leaders and corporate executives, including:

Pastor Byron C. Stevenson – The Fort Bend Church – thebend.org Dr. E. Dewey Smith – The House of Hope Atlanta – hohatl.org Bishop Marvin Sapp – Chosen Vessel Cathedral – marvinsapp.com Dr. Alduan Tartt – Alduan Tartt Ministries – alduantartt.com Dr. Bryan Carter – Concord Church – concorddallas.org Dr. Danielle Brown – The Guiding Light Church – guidinglight.org Bishop Joseph Walker III – Mt. Zion Baptist Church – mtzionnashville.org Dr. Phillip Pointer Sr. – Saint Mark Baptist Church – stmarkbc.org Cheryl Creuzot (Creuzot Wealth Management) Participants will experience over 30 specialty sessions, powerful worship experiences, and enriching panel discussions. FLOURISH is more than a conference—it’s a 3-day journey offering practical advice on building generational wealth, maintaining healthy relationships, and more. Ideal for pastors, church staff, congregants, corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, young adults, and parents, FLOURISH is the wellness retreat you need.

Core Beliefs and Teachings:

Marriage and Human Sexuality: The Fort Bend Church upholds the biblical definition of marriage as a union between one man and one woman, emphasizing the sanctity of this bond.

Statement of Faith: The church affirms the Holy Bible as the inspired Word of God, serving as the foundation for its beliefs and practices. Key doctrines include:

About the Bible: God’s inerrant and infallible Word. About God: One true and living God in three co-equal persons: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. About Man, Sin, and Satan: Man’s sin and separation from God. About Salvation: Salvation through Jesus Christ alone. About the Church: A body of baptized believers following New Testament teachings. About Last Things: The imminent return of Jesus Christ and the final judgment. Death and Resurrection: Eternal life or condemnation based on one’s relationship with Christ. Sponsorship and Registration

Sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to support this impactful event. Don’t delay—register for FLOURISH today!

For more information, visit FLOURISH 2024.

