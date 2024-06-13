Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Missing injured hawk found in Perry Hall after fallen tree destroys her enclosure

<i>Oregon Ridge Nature Center/WBAL via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Stella the hawk is back home after disappearing from a Baltimore County nature reserve when a fallen tree destroyed her enclosure.
Lawrence, Nakia
Oregon Ridge Nature Center/WBAL via CNN Newsource
Stella the hawk is back home after disappearing from a Baltimore County nature reserve when a fallen tree destroyed her enclosure.
By
Published 12:08 PM

By Lisa Robinson

Click here for updates on this story

    COCKEYSVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — An injured hawk is back home after disappearing from a Baltimore County nature reserve.

In April, a tree fell and destroyed Stella’s enclosure at the Oregon Ridge Nature Center.

She was found Sunday in a back yard in Perry Hall on Sunday. She’s now recovering at the Phoenix Wildlife Center after having lost 40% of her body weight.

She will remain in recovery for several weeks.

The red-tailed hawk is used as an animal ambassador for educational programs when she isn’t on display for visitors.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content