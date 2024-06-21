Field Day Brewing, Climbing Kites sue state of Iowa over new THC law

By McKenzy Parsons

DES MOINES, Iowa (KETV) — Two of the most popular sellers of THC-infused drinks, Field Day Brewing and Climbing Kites, are suing Iowa over a new law that regulates THC content in their products.

Field Day Brewing and Climbing Kites want the court to pause the implementation of the law, arguing that 85 percent of their revenues could be impacted if the law takes effect.

The new regulations, set to go into effect in July, state that products containing THC cannot exceed 10 milligrams per container and 4 milligrams per serving. The law also bars anyone under 21 from buying products containing THC.

Climbing Kites’ THC-infused drinks meet the stated regulations, but new guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) defines a serving as one 12-ounce can, effectively capping each can that drink sellers produce at 4 milligrams of THC.

The company wants to can the full 10 milligrams per container as written in the original law.

