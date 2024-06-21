‘Grandma Dixie’ released from hospital weeks after Greenfield tornado

By Pepper Purpura

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Dixie Dingman, known as Grandma Dixie, was released from Iowa Methodist Medical Center Tuesday after an EF-4 tornado in Greenfield broke her back, 10 ribs, and destroyed her home.

Dingman narrowly escaped death when the tornado hit her home directly on May 21 with her inside. She was buried alive under the rubble of her home before being transported to a local hospital, then Iowa Methodist in Des Moines.

The 79-year-old woman spent a week in the ICU, underwent multiple surgeries, and is now recuperating in physical therapy. She credits her recovery to a healthy habit she kept up before the storm hit her home, walking 6 miles daily.

Dingman is now living with one of her daughters to continue healing.

