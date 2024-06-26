Man accused of using fentanyl to solicit prostitutes

By Josh Rayburn

HARTSELLE, Alabama (WAAY) — A Hartselle man remains in jail after authorities say he was caught seeking to use drugs, including fentanyl, to solicit prostitutes.

Jamey Dan Dobbins, 57, was arrested Friday after a traffic stop on Mooresville Road in Limestone County.

There, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the vehicle and said they found 1.7 grams of fentanyl and other drug-related items. “During the investigation, it was discovered that Dobbins was soliciting prostitution with drugs and money,” according to the sheriff’s office.

They also said they found Alyssa Mary Turner, 25, of Athens in the vehicle with Dobbins.

Dobbins was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and soliciting prostitution. He’s being held in the Limestone County Jail on $52,000 bond.

Turner was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s being held on a $51,000 bond.

