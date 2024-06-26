Remembering DeAndre Jones: A Call for Mental Health Awareness

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 26, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a heartbreaking announcement, legendary boxing champion Roy Jones Jr. shared that his son, DeAndre Jones, tragically passed away by suicide on Saturday at the age of 32. This devastating news has prompted Jones to emphasize the importance of mental health and the need for support during difficult times.

Roy Jones Jr., a renowned figure in the boxing world, took to social media to express his gratitude for spending the final night of his son’s life together. “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family,” Jones wrote. “I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it, and God should be the one to take it away.”

Jones, who has five other children, requested privacy during this challenging period and extended his thanks to the public for their “love and support.”

The Legacy of Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Levesta Jones Jr., born on January 16, 1969, is an iconic American professional boxer who has left an indelible mark on the sport. Jones has held world championships in four weight classes: middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. He is the only boxer in history to start his professional career at light middleweight and eventually capture a heavyweight title.

Jones represented the United States at the 1988 Summer Olympics, winning a silver medal in light middleweight in one of the most controversial decisions in boxing history. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, known for his exceptional skill and athleticism.

In 1999, Jones made history by becoming the undisputed light heavyweight champion, unifying the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles. He continued to break records and, in 2003, became the first former middleweight champion in 106 years to win a heavyweight title.

Jones retired in 2018 with a record of 66 wins, 9 losses, and 47 knockouts. His contributions to boxing have been recognized with numerous accolades, including being named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine in 1994 and the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003. He is also a three-time winner of the Best Boxer ESPY Award and was named Fighter of the Decade for the 1990s by the Boxing Writers Association of America. A Call for Mental Health Awareness

The loss of DeAndre Jones is a sobering reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or chat live at 988lifeline.org. Additional resources can be found at SpeakingOfSuicide.com.

Roy Jones Jr.’s message is clear: life is precious, and seeking help during tough times is crucial. As we remember DeAndre, let us also remember to support one another and prioritize mental health.

About Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. was born to a family with a rich boxing tradition. His father, Roy Jones Sr., a Vietnam War veteran and Bronze Star recipient, was also a middleweight boxer. This legacy of strength and perseverance continues to inspire many in the boxing community and beyond.

For the readers of Houston Style Magazine, as we mourn the loss of DeAndre Jones, let us honor his memory by advocating for mental health awareness and support for those in need.

