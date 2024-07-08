Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus

By Raquel Ciampi

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Mosquito samples collected in Allegheny County continue to test positive for the West Nile Virus, officials confirmed Monday morning.

Due to the continued tests, the Allegheny County Health Department will treat the following communities with Zenivex E20: Baldwin Borough, Beltzhoover/Knoxville and Sheraden/Corliss.

Zenivex E20 is classified as a low-risk insecticide that is not harmful to humans or pets.

Spraying will take place on Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. In the event of rain, spraying will instead be done on July 11 at the same time.

The last case of West Nile Virus in a human was reported in September of 2023.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn,” Allegheny County Health Department Vector Control Specialist Nicholas Baldauf said. “Residents can deter mosquito bites by using insect repellent on exposed skin or choosing to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite.”

To report mosquito breed sites, contact the Allegheny County Health Department’s Housing and Community Environment Program by online form or calling 412-350-4046.

