Police investigating report of alcohol use, hazing after body of student found

By Ray Brewer

HANOVER, CONNECTICUT (WMUR) — Hanover police said they are investigating an anonymous report of hazing in connection with the death of a Dartmouth College student.

Officials found the body of Won Jang, 20, of Delaware, on Sunday night in the Connecticut River.

Jang was last seen Saturday night near the boat docks on the Connecticut River. College officials said that he was at the river for what they called a social gathering.

Jang was reported missing Sunday when he failed to show up for an appointment.

A search was started, and some items found near the dock indicated that he hadn’t left the area. That search included divers, a drone and an underwater camera.

Jang’s body was located by the underwater camera Sunday evening not far from the dock, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Police said the cause of Jang’s death is undetermined at this time, but police added they do not suspect foul play.

“There is some evidence of some alcohol involved, certainly, from witnesses and talking, things like that,” said Hanover Police Chief Charles Dennis. “Again, that’s all part of our investigation. We did receive an anonymous email this morning through the college that there may be some hazing involved, so certainly, we will look into that aspect, too.”

In a statement, Dartmouth College dean Scott Brown expressed his condolences.

“We understand that this is very difficult news for our community and encourage you to seek support, whether you need a listening ear or guidance in navigating this challenging time. We have been in touch with Won’s fraternity brothers and other friends,” Brown said in a statement.

Dartmouth College added that Jang “enthusiastically took part in the Dartmouth community.” He had started his own band, was on the snowboarding team and was in a fraternity.

Dennis said police are still interested in speaking to anyone with information about what happened. News 9 has reached out to Jang’s fraternity but has not heard back.

