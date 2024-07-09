Woman severely injured after getting caught in auger

By Megan Brugger

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A woman got caught in an auger, severely injuring her lower extremities.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call about a “farming accident” just after 7:15 p.m. Monday in Fielding, north of Tremonton.

A 54-year-old woman reportedly got caught in an auger — something used to drill fence post holes.

The wire farm fence had gotten tangled in the auger and grabbed the woman, pulling her in.

Deputies said she suffered severe lower extremity injuries, including two broken legs.

One leg was nearly amputated.

