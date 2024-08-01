Robert Courtney, former pharmacist convicted of diluting medications, released from prison

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Robert Courtney, a former pharmacist convicted of diluting medications for thousands of patients, has been released early from prison.

Courtney, 71, was released from a facility in Colorado and will be transferred to home confinement.

Courtney, who admitted to diluting medications for over 4,000 patients, was found to have administered only a fraction of the prescribed doses.

Many of his patients experienced severe health complications, and some families believe their loved ones died as a result of the tampering.

Courtney’s early release is attributed to the First Step Act, a federal law enacted in 2018 that allows inmates with a low risk of re-offending to earn credits through various rehabilitative programs. These credits can be used to reduce their time in prison.

The decision to release Courtney early has sparked criticism from lawmakers and victims’ families.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), and U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) have all expressed strong opposition to the release.

“They have the right to be upset and they ought to challenge this to the extent they can in the judicial system,” Cleaver told KMBC earlier this spring. “There’s no legislation I can do. I can tell you what I’m standing with the families through this whole crisis.”

In 2020, Courtney was scheduled to be moved to a halfway house, but local lawmakers called for him to remain in prison. The Justice Department then reversed its decision.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.