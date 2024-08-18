Natchitoches police captured two escapees, one still on the run

By Trevor Glisson

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright announced that two escapees from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, Johnny Williams and Malakhi Nathaniel Gallant, were captured early Sunday morning in the City of Natchitoches. The apprehension followed a coordinated manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Two additional individuals have been arrested on charges of accessory after the fact for allegedly aiding the escapees.

Seankalyn Chatman, 26, remains at large. Authorities advise that anyone who sees Chatman should not engage or approach him, as he may be dangerous, and should contact 911 immediately.

Deputies are warning that those caught aiding or assisting Chatman will face criminal charges.

