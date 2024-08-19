Incarcerated women reunite with children at Kids’ Day event at WCCC

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) and Pu’a Foundation hosted a Kids’ Day event on Saturday, August 17, for 12 inmates and 17 children.

The event is organized several times a year at the facility for incarcerated mothers in an effort for incarcerated mothers to maintain bonds with their keiki.

The event was the fourth Kids’ Day at WCCC this year and the theme was “Ohana” and it centered on family strengthening and empowerment.

“We are dedicated to supporting women in our custody and care to enhance their parenting and other skills to help with a successful return to the community,” said Noni Guillonta, WCCC warden.

During the event, families were able to spend three-and-a-half hours spending time together doing fun games, arts and crafts, and lei making. There was also music and an ono lunch that included poi, chicken and pork laulau, chicken long rice, kalua pig, haupia and guava cake.

Approximately 25 community volunteers facilitated the event and volunteers also gave lomilomi massages for caregivers that accompanied the keiki to the event.

“Kids’ Day serves a purpose of uplifting incarcerated mothers and their keiki. It’s all about ohana. It’s about community healing and the well-being of our families,” said Executive Director Toni Bissen of the Pu’a Foundation.

