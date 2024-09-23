Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man dies after falling 20 feet into container in N. Harris County, officials say

By
Published 12:40 PM

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An employee at a water treatment facility is dead after falling 20 feet into a container in north Harris County, officials said Monday morning.

SkyEye was over the site in the 24700 block of Kuykendahl Road, where there was still a heavy law enforcement presence at about 10:40 a.m.

First responders confirmed the man dead at the scene, said the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

No other information about how he fell has been released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content