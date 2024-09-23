Man dies after falling 20 feet into container in N. Harris County, officials say
By Web Staff
Click here for updates on this story
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An employee at a water treatment facility is dead after falling 20 feet into a container in north Harris County, officials said Monday morning.
SkyEye was over the site in the 24700 block of Kuykendahl Road, where there was still a heavy law enforcement presence at about 10:40 a.m.
First responders confirmed the man dead at the scene, said the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
No other information about how he fell has been released at this time.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.