Meow Wolf files lawsuit over alleged copyright

    ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The art display company Meow Wolf is filing a copyright lawsuit against a company from the United Kingdom.

The lawsuit claims the company “Wake The Tiger” directly copied work done by Meow Wolf. The Bristol-based company labels itself an ‘amazement park’ that is described as an immersive experience with interactive art.

Meow Wolf Vice President Kati Murphy said there have been numerous instances of their work being directly copied. However, Murphy said there is a line between inspiration and duplication.

Meow Wolf also provided KOAT examples of what it deems to be copied work.

Wake The Tiger Associate Director Natalie Johnson provided a statement on the filed lawsuit.

“Our vision has always been to create a unique, homegrown experience that reflects the innovation and artistry of the UK alternative art scene,” Johnson said. “While Meow Wolf is a large, U.S.-based corporation, we are a passionate and independent team that proudly supports local artists and creators.”

