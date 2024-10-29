‘It’s really inspiring’: SCAD Film Festival inspires students looking to break into the industry

By Brooke Butler

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — The Savannah College of Art and Design’s annual Film Festival is underway.

The event draws actors, producers, directors, screenwriters and more to the “Hollywood of the South,” giving SCAD students the opportunity to learn from industry leaders.

“Everybody is excited to be here. It’s a big event,” said Lily Sawyer, a freshman and film major at SCAD.

“I think it’s a big opportunity that we can actually have people from different industries come here and talk to us so we can hear their experiences firsthand,” said William Eichholtz, a senior at SCAD.

On Monday, students attended a screening of Hit Man, followed by a discussion with screenwriter Richard Linklater.

“It’s crazy. Just watch the movie and then the guy that made it walks out, and you can ask him stuff about it,” said SCAD sophomore Russell Gardiner. “He’s super humble about it.”

There are many more screenings scheduled to take place in the days ahead with additional Q+A sessions. SCAD students told WJCL 22 News they’re looking forward to it all.

“It’s just great to see these directors, actors, and writers that you’ve looked up to for so long. It’s really inspiring,” said Evan Brower, a SCAD sophomore.

Actor Kieran Culkin and Actress Daisy Ridley are some of the stars who walked the red carpet Monday night. Amy Adams is set to walk the carpet on Tuesday.

