Suspected gang members charged in series of murders, racketeering in Broward

By Allen Cone

Click here for updates on this story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — Eight suspected members of a “violent, criminal gang” were charged in a 33-count indictment that includes eight first-degree murder counts, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The suspects, who range from ages 16 to 30, are linked to murders at seven locations from June 2021 to January 2024, with two killed in one incident in Fort Lauderdale.

They face 19 other charges for attempted murders, conspiracy first degree murder, racketeering (RICO), conspiracy to commit racketeering, accessory after the fact, shooting into an occupied building, possession of a machine gun, electronic communication, illegal use of two-way electronic device.

Five of the suspects were arraigned Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale with others scheduled to appear in court later this week. They all remain in the Broward County Jail.

The investigation, which lasted several months, was organized by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Gang Investigations Task Force, Broward State Attorney’s Office and multiple law enforcement partners.

“I applaud the work of the dedicated detectives, the valuable assistance from the State Attorney’s Office and collaboration with our law enforcement partners to rid Broward County of these heartless, violent criminals whose evil and cruel acts took innocent lives and placed communities in fear,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a news release. “Evildoers should be warned — we will not let up in our relentless effort to keep Broward County safe.”

Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said. “Our community is a safer place today because of this joint investigation with our law enforcement partners. Eight homicides and more than a dozen attempted murders – including the slayings of innocent civilians – are solved and illegal firearms have been seized from convicted criminals. We will continue to seek justice for victims, fight gang violence, and make our community safer,.”

The alleged gang members charged in Broward Sigmund Brown, 27, arrested Aug. 6. Kevaris Johnson, 23, West Park, arrested Aug. 6. Gerard Charles, 30, arrested Nov. 7. Vondarious Davis, 29, arrested Aug. 9. Rajah Rolle, 16, arrested Nov. 5. Rolle has been charged as an adult. Tyriq Jackson, 24, arrested Nov. 1. Jared McCabe, 25, arrested Nov. 7. Trayvon Key, 27, arrested June 3.

Homicides’ timeline June 16, 2021 – Wisdom Williams was shot and killed with the body found in Hallandale Beach April 9, 2023 – Antjuan Dobard shot and killed in Pembroke Park. May 9, 2023 – Vernaldo Donner and Terri McKenzie, shot and killed near Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. The intended victim was not in the car. July 19, 2023 – Wayne Smith shot on July 15 in Hallandale Beach and died from injuries four days later. Sept. 13, 2023 – Dorothy Smart shot and killed in the driveway of her home in Fort Lauderdale. Jan. 20, 2024 – Terrance Farrington Jr. shot and killed at Best Buy in Plantation. Jan. 28, 2024 – Johnnie Henderson shot and killed in Miramar. The interagency operation commenced after Brown’s fingerprint was recovered from a car connected to the homicide that took place on Jan. 20 at a Best Buy in Plantation.

“Investigators with BSO’s Gang Investigations Task Force and the SAO were very familiar with Brown, a leader of the notorious Dania Hot Boyz (aka Grand Mafia), and they met in February 2024 to review several open homicides,” BSO said in a news release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.