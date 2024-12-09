From HCC to Stanford: Avey Etaghene’s Bold Journey to Empower the World Through AI

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

December 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — For many, the road from a small Nigerian town to the innovation hubs of Silicon Valley might seem improbable, if not impossible. But for Avey Etaghene, it’s a path paved with determination, courage, and the support of extraordinary mentors. Born into a family that cherished education, Avey’s parents made the life-altering decision to move their family to the United States, seeking a brighter future for their four children. At 19, Avey arrived in Houston with big dreams but little knowledge of how to navigate a new educational system. “It was daunting,” she admitted. “I could have easily given up, but I didn’t. I refused to let fear win.” The HCC Catalyst The turning point came when Avey, then a high schooler at William B. Travis High School in Richmond, discovered Houston Community College’s dual-credit program. It was there she met her first hero, Dr. Christine Bernard. “Dr. Bernard believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” Avey said. “She saw potential in me that I couldn’t see, and that changed everything.” Encouraged by Bernard, Avey enrolled at HCC, where she immersed herself in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics curriculum. There, her academic spark was met with unparalleled support. “HCC became a home—a place where professors genuinely cared and pushed me to be my best,” she shared. Among those who deeply influenced her was Dr. Nausheen Pasha-Zaidi, a psychology professor and former director of the Southwest Honors College. “Avey is a remarkable young woman—bright, compassionate, and driven,” Pasha-Zaidi said. “Her future is boundless, and her impact will be extraordinary.” A Leader on Campus While excelling academically, Avey also embraced leadership roles. She served as student government president, earned accolades in national competitions like NASA’s tech-transfer challenge, and conducted AI research at the University of Texas at Austin. “I realized that my dreams were valid, but they needed nurturing, discipline, and action,” Avey said. Shooting for the Stars Initially, Avey planned to attend a local university after HCC. However, her advisor, David Frels, encouraged her to aim higher. “I told her, ‘You have the talent and drive that top universities crave,’” Frels recalled. “She just needed to believe it.” After some hesitation, Avey applied to Stanford—and got in. With a coveted Jack Kent Cook Foundation scholarship covering her tuition, she began her journey at the prestigious university in Fall 2024. “Stanford is everything I imagined and more,” she said. “I’m surrounded by incredible minds and limitless opportunities to learn and grow.” Dreams That Inspire Avey’s aspirations stretch beyond the classroom. She plans to pursue a Ph.D. in AI and machine learning, using her expertise to tackle challenges in underserved communities worldwide. “I want girls like me—those who’ve faced barriers others can’t imagine—to know that their dreams are valid,” Avey said. “With courage, faith, and the right support, you can rewrite your narrative.” Today, as she balances coursework, research, and even performing in The Stanford Shakespeare Company, Avey’s journey is a testament to resilience and the power of community. A Community Success Story Houston Community College continues to play a vital role in shaping future leaders like Avey. With its 14 Centers of Excellence and a mission to empower a diverse community, HCC exemplifies how access to education can transform lives. As for Avey, her story is far from over. In her words: “This is just the beginning. I’m not just pursuing my dreams—I’m building a future where others can pursue theirs too.” Tags: #HoustonStyleMagazine #TeamStyleMag #HSM #AveyEtaghene #HCC #Stanford #AI #Inspiration #DreamBig

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.