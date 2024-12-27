Imported transformer from Korea expected to prevent outages

By Jack Orleans

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — PG&E is upgrading the transformer at the Del Monte Substation in Monterey with a transformer from Korea.

The new transformer has a much higher capacity to accommodate the city’s growing energy needs and those in neighboring Seaside and other communities.

The transformer was transported via a cargo boat to Long Beach, to the Monterey Fair Grounds, and then transferred to the substation during the night.

Crews are now installing the transformer.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2025.

