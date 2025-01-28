Police investigate armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace sale

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

MISSION HILLS, Kansas (KMBC) — A Johnson County resident was robbed at gunpoint while selling a gaming computer in Mission Hills, Kansas.

Prairie Village police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday evening in the driveway of a residence in the 1900 block of W. 56th Street.

The robbery happened around 7 p.m. when a resident attempted to sell a gaming computer to a buyer they had met through Facebook Marketplace.

After the exchange, the suspect pointed a handgun at the individual and demanded that they walk away.

The suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s with dreadlocks, fled in a gray Kia with at least two other occupants.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them.

You can call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Prairie Village police announced Tuesday that a “Safe Exchange Zone” has been set up in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The zone has green parking spots and is under 24/7 video surveillance.

Police encourage the public to use the safe zone when doing transactions like Facebook Marketplace exchanges.

In addition to this robbery, last week, authorities arrested two women following a robbery in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, involving a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.