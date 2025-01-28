Two people accused of stealing memorial plaques from North Iowa gravestones and historic sites

By Mike Bunge

HAMPTON, Iowa (KIMT) — Two people have been arrested for the theft of dozens of bronze memorial plaques in and around North Iowa.

Brandon Scott Smith, 33 of Hampton, and Lauren Alexandra Johnson, 33 of Dumont, are both charged with first-degree theft. Smith is also accused of first-degree criminal mischief.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it believes Smith stole bronze memorial plaques from boulders, historical sites, and veterans’ gravestones in at least six cemeteries in Franklin County. Similar plaques were also reported stolen in several cemeteries in surrounding counties.

According to court documents, Smith would etch off all of the writing and most of the distinctive features of the plaques, cut them into pieces, and take the pieces to a salvage business in Sheffield. Investigators say the salvage business paid for the plaques with checks made out to Johnson, who then cashed the checks at United Bank and Trust in Hampton.

Law enforcement says about 40 plaques were stolen and each was worth between $700 and $800.

