Man charged in fatal 2024 shooting of postal worker on expressway

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A man was charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a U.S. postal worker on the Stevenson Expressway last year, Illinois State Police announced on Monday.

Angel Reyes, 24, of Lyons, was arrested by the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

State police said on March 3, 2024, around 10:16 p.m., troopers responded to a crashed vehicle with a gunshot victim on northbound I-55 at DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Damian Dunning of Chicago, was taken to an area hospital where he died. Dunning was also identified as a United States Federal Post Office employee, according to state police.

Agents later identified Reyes as a suspect.

This year, ISP agents attempted to stop a vehicle on Feb. 7, in which Reyes was a passenger, but the vehicle fled the scene. A pursuit followed, and after the vehicle stopped, Reyes fled on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

State police said an AK-47 rifle was found in the vehicle. Reyes was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID and resisting arrest.

Last Thursday, after agents gathered additional information, an arrest warrant was obtained, and the FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force took Reyes into custody.

He is being held pending his first court appearance.

