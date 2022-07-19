Jon Hamm tried to make ‘Hamm Slamm’ a thing at the MLB All-Star Game

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Jon Hamm would like to introduce everyone to the “Hamm Slamm.” Get your mind out of the gutter.

Ahead of the MLB All-Star Game, the “Mad Men” star stepped in as a field reporter and spoke to some of baseball’s biggest names about their favorite nicknames for a home run — like “bomb” and “nuke.” You get the idea.

He also introduced them to a term of his own — the “Hamm Slamm” — and even had a canned ham made into a blingy necklace to help christen the term. (That is, until Mets player Pete Alonso broke it.)

“We’ve learned that there’s a lot of names for a home run, but they’re all awesome,” Hamm said in the segment, played before the big game. “We also learned that there’s a lot of major league baseball players that would do anything to get their hands on a bedazzled canned ham.”

Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium have been the center of All-Star Game activities all week, including the celebrity softball game.

The celeb-soaked city has not been shy about flexing its star power. Denzel Washington was on hand on Tuesday to pay special tribute to Jackie Robinson, and Ben Platt sang the National Anthem.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.