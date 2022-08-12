Priyanka Chopra Jonas to host the Global Citizen Festival this fall

By Chloe Melas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be this year’s host of the Global Citizen Festival.

The music festival will take place at the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City and will feature performances by Metallica, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, Rosalia and Maneskin.

The actress and activist hosted Global Citizen Live in Paris last year.

“I feel very proud to be able to celebrate each and every person who has come together to make Global Citizen what it is,” Chopra told CNN in an interview ahead of the announcement. “It’s my seventh year with Global Citizen, so I just feel like I’m part of the family and I just want to make sure that this revolution and this movement keeps moving. If you look back at what all Global Citizen has been able to achieve and their achievements in the last 10 years, it’s remarkable.”

The Jonas Brothers will also take the stage in Central Park. Chopra is married to Nick Jonas.

“I’m very excited about welcoming the Jonas brothers into the fold,” Chopra said with a laugh. “Nick and I have always been very philanthropically inclined individually, and I think it’s really amazing to be able to cross our paths together, and [for] something that we feel very strongly about as a family.”

The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year.

The festival will also take place in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana and feature artists including Usher, SZA, H.E.R. and Gyakie.

“This is the first time we’ve done a full Global Citizen Festival in West Africa and the reason is because we wanted to mark the 20th anniversary of the African Union and the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence from Britain,” Global Citizen’s CEO Hugh Evans told CNN. “It’s a massive moment. And you can imagine the journey across the seas from Ghana to New York city … I think it’s just a moment of unity for the whole world.”

According to Global Citizen’s press release, “The mission of this year’s Global Citizen Festival will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the G20 and COP27 in November to step up and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to End Extreme Poverty NOW.”

Tickets to the festivals are free and can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting the organization’s website.

