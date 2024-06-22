Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William and Travis Kelce as the royal celebrates 42nd birthday at her Eras concert

By Dan Heching and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

(CNN) — It was a special Friday evening in London when Prince William and two of his children attended a Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert.

To mark the occasion, the “Anti-Hero” singer took a couple of selfies with the royal, who was celebrating his 42nd birthday.

Swift shared a photo on Saturday morning to her verified Instagram showing her with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with Swift’s boyfriend, American football star Travis Kelce.

“Happy Bday M8!” Swift wrote in the caption. “London shows are off to a splendid start.”

The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted a photo from the gathering, showing Swift in her sparkling pinstripe suit with her arm extended to take selfies of the group.

Swift performed the first of three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday. She then heads to Dublin, Ireland, at the end of this month for the next stop of the European leg of her Eras tour. She will return to London for five more shows in August.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.