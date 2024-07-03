Cruise ships change courses as Hurricane Beryl tears through the Caribbean

By Fabiana Chaparro, CNN

(CNN) — Various cruise lines are altering some of their ships’ courses in the Caribbean as Hurricane Beryl storms through the region.

Royal Caribbean has altered courses for five of its cruise ships – Celebrity Beyond, Icon of the Seas (the world’s largest cruise ship), Grandeur of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas.

Some of the ships, such as Grandeur of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, have changed the days they make port calls to Cozumel, in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, in an effort to avoid the hurricane’s forecasted path into the area.

Others have delayed or replaced visits to places such as Kralendijk, Bonaire, and Roatan, Honduras, with stops at Oranjestad, Aruba, and Nassau, Bahamas.

“The safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our top priority. Along with our Chief Meteorologist, we are closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Beryl, and are making adjustments to some of our Caribbean sailings for the comfort and safety of our guests and crew. Guests and travel advisors will be notified directly of any necessary changes,” said a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson in a statement to CNN.

Carnival and Norwegian

Carnival Cruise Line said Tuesday it was changing the original trajectories of two of their active cruises – Carnival Horizon and Carnival Liberty.

Carnival Horizon, originally scheduled to make port at Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands on July 3, canceled the visit. Its scheduled trip to Cozumel, Mexico, on July 4 was also replaced with a visit to Nassau in the Bahamas on July 5.

Carnival Liberty was moving its scheduled visit to Cozumel for July 5 to Tuesday as the cruise attempted to avoid the hurricane’s forecasted path into the area.

“The safety of our guests and crew is paramount, and we are continuing to monitor forecasts and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates to our guests as more information becomes available,” said Carnival in a statement.

The Norwegian Cruise Line has also altered routes for two of their cruises, Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Breakaway, with canceled visits to Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Belize and Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, both in the country’s Yucatan Peninsula.

