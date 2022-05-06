5 expert lawn renewal tips to help your Dad

(BPT) - As a homeowner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about lawn care again. Spring is your first — and best — opportunity to get your outdoor living space in top shape for the warmer months ahead. And depending on where you live in the U.S., that window begins whenever the soil starts warming.

To help you get ready for a healthy, lush green lawn this spring, TruGreen, America's #1 lawn care company, shares five things you should do.

1) Start with a spring cleanup: Spring cleaning isn’t just for the inside of your home. Your lawn has collected fallen leaves, sticks and other debris over the winter months. Leaving behind this plant matter can smother the growth of your lawn and leave behind unsightly dead patches on the turf. A cleanup will give your lawn room to breathe, so it can take in water and sunshine, as well as any fertilizer or weed control treatments.

2) Clean up the mower: Spring is also time to dust off the lawn mower, fill it with fresh fuel and get your first mow. The first mowing of the season removes dead blades of grass and encourages the lawn to start waking from its winter slumber.

3) Get a step ahead of weed growth: The return of crabgrass is not something to look forward to, however, the good news is, you can get these and other unsightly weeds under control by applying a treatment before they start popping up around your lawn. But keep in mind, it's important to get the timing just right.

“Timing is critical when it comes to applying preventative weed treatments,” says Brian Feldman, TruGreen's Director of Technical Operations – North. "Treatment should be applied under very specific soil and temperature conditions. Otherwise, it won’t work and you’ll end up wasting both product and effort."

To take the guesswork out of weed control, consulting with a lawn care professional — such as TruGreen — can bring you peace of mind and deliver desired results.

4) Nourish your lawn: Spring presents yet another important window of opportunity to achieve a thick, healthy lawn. After being dormant all winter, it will need a dose of food to help it spring back to life and start growing.

Because by summer, your turf will be facing many stresses — heat, drought, insects and disease. A light application of fertilizer can help your lawn take full advantage of spring growth and have it at its best. Don't forget your trees and shrubs, too! The amount of fertilizer needed varies with the age and where your trees and shrubs are located, so contact a professional for expert treatment.

5) Set a simple watering schedule: Regular rainfall is optimal for healthy grass. But when the sun is beating down and it’s been more than a week since the last rainfall, you’ll need to supplement the lack of rain with a sprinkler. Luckily, you can keep it simple as most lawns will thrive and grow with one inch of water per week. To keep track, set a few empty tuna cans around the lawn. When they get full — indicating an inch of water — you can move the sprinkler to a different section. Trees and shrubs also need some watering TLC; keep them hydrated also, particularly when temperatures start to spike.

It's important to remember that every state and region has unique grass and plant types that present their own needs and challenges. Yet, a thick, green lawn you will feel proud of is closer than you think. Call your local lawn professional and they'll create a plan that’s tailor-made for your outdoor living space to get it into great shape this spring.

