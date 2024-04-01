Combating the Fentanyl Crisis: A Town Hall Discussion

News Channel 3 and the Women Leaders Forum of the Coachella Valley held a town hall meeting earlier this month, "Combating the Fentanyl Crisis." The event was hosted by News Channel 3 Anchor Karen Devine.

Multiple panelists including professionals in healthcare, education, and law enforcement spoke at the town hall. They all shared the work they’ve been doing to ‘Combat the Fentanyl Crisis’ throughout the Coachella Valley.

You can watch the entire, 30-minute special report at the top of the article.

News Channel 3 has covered the fentanyl crisis extensively.

Talking with families who have loved ones to a fatal dose.

The professionals who help those addicted and what the drug does to the body.

We've gone in-depth with boots on the ground, law enforcement who are inindated with overdose calls and deaths and lawmakers in the state capitol working to find common ground on how to deal with the problem.

Parents demanding change, forming a nonprofits to spread the word on the dangers of the drug.

The District Attorney's office pushing for tougher laws for dealers and the prosectors who are now getting murder convictions.

If you or someone you know has an addiction problem and is looking for some help, we've included some information on local resources for you.

RECOVER - Online addiction treatment for alcohol and opioid use