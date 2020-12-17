Attempt Homicide Investigation in Palm Springs

Home

An investigation is underway after a man attacked his neighbor with a knife in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police Department officers were called to the 100 Block of Vega Drive at the Horizon Mobile Home Park regarding a male with a knife trying to kill a resident at the location.

When officers arrived they discovered two victims with knife wounds inside the home.

Officers say one victim was inside his home sleeping and woke up to the sound of glass breaking.

The victim then saw his neighbor, 56 year old Raymond Bernal in his bedroom holding a knife and a hammer. A struggle began and during the struggle, a nearby neighbor heard the victim yelling for help.

The neighbor ran to the victim's home to see what was going on and entered the residence. Once he did, Bernal turned his attention to the other neighbor and cut him with a knife.

During the continued struggle, Bernal was also struck with the hammer he brought to the location. Both the homeowner and neighbor were cut with the knife and the suspect fled to his home.

Officers located Bernal at his house and took him into custody without incident. Bernal and the victims were all transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the attack is still under investigation but is believed to be unprovoked.

Bernal’s was charged with attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Bernal will be transported to the Smith Correctional Facility once his medical treatment is complete.

Raymond Bernal is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

