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Investigan un homicidio después de que un hombre fuera encontrado muerto en Salton City

KYMA
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Published 1:22 PM

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) Las autoridades están investigando un homicidio luego de que los agentes encontraron a un hombre muerto en Salton City durante el fin de semana.

Según la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Imperial, los agentes respondieron el domingo alrededor de las 7:42 a.m. tras recibir una llamada de una persona que dijo haber encontrado un cadáver cerca de la intersección de Plaza Avenue y Panorama Avenue en Salton City.

Cuando llegaron los agentes, encontraron a una persona fallecida y determinaron que la escena parecía sospechosa, según los investigadores. Las autoridades acordonaron la zona y solicitaron la intervención de la unidad de investigación del sheriff, la unidad de investigación científica y la oficina del forense para que se hicieran cargo del caso.

La víctima fue identificada posteriormente como Pedro Montes Jr., un hombre de 34 años residente de Salton City. Las autoridades policiales informaron que su familia ya fue notificada.

Los investigadores no han revelado la causa de la muerte ni información sobre posibles sospechosos. Las autoridades indicaron que la investigación continúa activa y que, por el momento, no se divulgarán más detalles para proteger la integridad del caso.

Cualquier persona que tenga información debe comunicarse con el investigador Aguirre de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Imperial al (442) 265-2046.

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