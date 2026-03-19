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La Poderosa

Arrestan a hombre desnudo en Palm Springs

Bobby Parrish
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Published 8:14 AM

La policía de Palm Springs arresto a un hombre que estaba desnudo y posiblemente armado con un cuchillo previo al operativo habían lanzado una alerta de seguridad pública la noche pasada mientras los oficiales buscaban al sospechoso.
La alerta cubría el área entre Sunrise Way y Ramon Road.
Las autoridades le pidieron a los residentes a mantenerse alejados del área, cerrar sus puertas con llave y llamar al 9-1-1 si veían al sujeto, que mas tarde fue capturado y nadie resulto herido.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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