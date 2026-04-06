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La Poderosa

Agresión con arma mortal en el parque Lake Cahuilla

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta
Riverside County
Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta
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Published 8:12 AM

Agentes del sheriff recibieron un reporte de agresión con arma mortal en el parque Lake Cahuilla de La ciudad de La Quinta el viernes pasado a las 6 de la tarde, al llegar encontraron a una persona herida, por lo que de inmediato fue trasladada al hospital en condición grave.

Los agentes registraron el área y no localizaron a otras víctimas ni al sospechoso de cometer el ataque, por lo que no se han realizado arrestos y la investigación continua.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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