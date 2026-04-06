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La Poderosa

Alerta para automovilistas que circulan por calles de Cathedral City

Cathedral City
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Published 7:11 AM

Tenemos una alerta para los automovilistas que circulan por Cathedral City, donde un carril de la calle Monty Hall estará cerrado cerca del Hwy 111 y la calle Date Palm, desde este lunes hasta el próximo sábado.
Durante ese tiempo, las cuadrillas trabajarán en una instalación eléctrica subterránea.
El proyecto es parte de una nueva gasolinera que está siendo construida.
Funcionarios dicen que la duración del proyecto podría depender de una inspección de la compañía de luz, programada para el jueves.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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