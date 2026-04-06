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La Poderosa

Cierres en calles de Palm Springs por fuertes vientos

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Published 6:39 AM

Los fuertes vientos de la semana pasada afectaron a los automovilistas en algunas áreas del Valle de Coachella, provocando cierres temporales en calles muy transitadas en Palm Springs.
Tanto Gene Autry como Indian Canyon fueron cerradas debido a la arena que volaba y la poca visibilidad, creando condiciones peligrosas para conducir.

Las autoridades reabrieron el viernes pasado ambas calles, restableciendo el acceso para los conductores que entran y salen de Palm Springs.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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