Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Hoy es la reunion par decidir cómo llenar el puesto de alcalde en Coachella

By
Published 7:56 AM

El concilio de Coachella se reunirá este miércoles por la noche para decidir cómo llenar el puesto de alcalde que quedó vacante desde que Steven Hernández renunció a finales de marzo, tras declararse culpable de un cargo grave de conflicto de intereses.

La reunión comienza a las 6 p.m. en el City Hall de Coachella, y la vacante de la alcaldía está en la agenda.

Según la ley de California, la ciudad tiene menos de 60 días para nombrar a alguien o convocar una elección especial.

Se pide a los miembros de la comunidad a asistir y dar su opinión.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.