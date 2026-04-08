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La Poderosa

Robo en los Outlets de Cabazon

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Published 8:43 AM

La policía arresto a un individuo que junto a otro protagonizaron el pasado 28 de Marzo un robo en las tiendas Outlet de Cabazon, donde un empleado fue rociado con gas pimienta, por lo que fue trasladada al hospital de Palm Springs.

Las autoridades señalaron que un video de vigilancia mostró a dos sujetos entrando al negocio del que se robaron varios artículos para después huir.

Los agentes del Sheriff asumieron la investigación e identificaron a uno de los sospechosos el cual fue capturado ayer por la mañana.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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