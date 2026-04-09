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La Poderosa

Congresista impulsa ley federal que prohíbe aeronaves en el espacio aereo para festivales del Valle de Cachella

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Published 7:38 AM

El congresista Raúl Ruiz impulsa un proyecto de ley federal que restringiría las aeronaves en el espacio aéreo sobre miles de asistentes a los festivales musicales que cada año se hacen en los terrenos del Polo Club en Indio.
La ley federal prohíbe que aviones sobrevuelen estadios, pero Coachella Fest, con más de medio millón de personas que asisten durante dos fines de semana, no cuenta con la misma protección.
Cabe recordar que el año pasado, una avioneta realizó un aterrizaje de emergencia cerca de la avenida 49 tras sobrevolar el área del festival.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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