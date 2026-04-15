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La Poderosa

Accidente automovilístico en Coachella

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Published 7:14 AM

Un accidente automovilístico movilizo a los bomberos y paramédicos en el área del Freeway 10, cerca de la Dillon Road en Coachella, donde ayer a las 10 de la noche chocaron dos vehículos.

Las autoridades reportaron que tres personas quedaron atrapadas y después de rescatados fueron llevadas al hospital para ser atendidas de las heridas que sufrieron, pero lamentablemente una persona murió.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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