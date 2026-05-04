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La Poderosa

Accidente por tren cerca de Indio

KESQ
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New
Published 8:31 AM

Un hombre murió después de ser arrollado por un tren el viernes pasado.

El accidente se reportó poco después de las 7 de la tarde en el área de Indio Boulevard y la calle Clinton.

La policía informó que el hombre fue declarado muerto en el lugar, pero no han dado a conocer su identidad.

Es la segunda muerte similar en poco más de una semana, ya que el jueves 23 de abril, una mujer también murió arrollada por un tren cerca de Indio Boulevard y la calle Fred Waring.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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