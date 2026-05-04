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La Poderosa

Fuerte incendio en Palm Desert

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Published 7:19 AM

Un incendio de vegetación se registró ayer a las 2:30 de la tarde cerca del puente de la calle Cook que conecta con el Freeway 10 en Palm Desert, a donde llegaron varias unidades de bomberos, ya que las fuertes ráfagas de viento dificultaban su trabajo.

El fuego fue controlado en 45 minutos, pero los bomberos permanecieron en el lugar durante varias horas para labores de enfriamiento.

No se reportaron heridos y la causa del incendio está bajo investigación.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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